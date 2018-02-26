The government wants fewer contract workers

The government will not ban companies from hiring on cshort contracts, but has launched measures to reduce the proportion of contract workers.

This is a warning from Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) after a so-called summit on the fight against employment crime and social dumping on Monday.

“We can look at what measures we can take to reduce the rent share, especially in Oslo,” she told NTB.

At the same time, both the head of government and the Minister of Work and Social Affairs , Anniken Hauglie (H), show that a general ban on the hire of contract labour is not the way to win the fight against unserious players.

– We believe a ban on short contracts will be overly rigid. We see that many companies and industries need the flexibility from time to time, “said Hauglie to NTB.

Both the SV, the Reds and the Labour Party have come up with various proposals relating to the prohibition of contracting of workers.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

———-