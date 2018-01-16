The government will remove today’s NRK license

Høyre (H), Fremskrittsparti (FrP), and Venstre (V-Left) will, among other things, remove NRK’s license, and prevent them from weakening commercial competitors.

‘The government’s media policy will facilitate freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and freedom of information’, said the 84 page document presented by the new blue-green government on Sunday, which will form the basis for government cooperation for the next four years.

The government will, among other things, ensure NRK as a non-commercial public broadcasting offer, while removing the current license and financing model, to become more forward-looking.

‘We’ll work for NRK minimising the activity base for media that retrieve revenues in the market’, state the government platform.

It will also be working for international media operating in Norway, such as Google and Facebook, to comply with Norwegian competition conditions.

Arbeiderpartiet (Arp) media spokesperson, Masud Gharahkhani, told Media24 that they will put pressure on the government.

‘It will be exciting if we actually get a media minister who is keen on media policy, and wants to promote concrete proposals. Arp will press for the Government to submit proposals from the Media Diversity Committee. Then we will listen to the media workers’, he said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today