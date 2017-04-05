The greatest number of Electric Vehicles (EVs) are in Finnøy municipality

The most electric cars, per capita, are in Finnøy municipality, according to new figures from Statistisk sentralbyrå (Statistics Norway – SSB).

Last year, the number of EVs in Norway passed 100,000, and electric vehicle parking increased in this country by 41%. Even so, no more than 3.7% of passenger vehicles are electric, according to statistics for registered vehicles from SSB.

According to SSB, most electric cars are in Oslo, with 16,773. Then comes Bergen at 9,400, and Bærum with 6733. But when one looks at the density of electric vehicles, measured as a number per 1,000 inhabitants, it is not the populous municipalities that dominate.

Finnøy municipality in Rogaland tops this scale, with 86.9 EVs. Then comes Askøy in Hordaland with 67.9, and Averøy in Møre and Romsdal with 63.2. These are municipalities located near the cities with tolls where electric cars may pass for free.

Also Bærum (54.3), Malvik (50.9), Asker (49.7), Skaun (47.9) and Klæbu (47.4) have a large share of electric vehicles. Oslo is in 39th position, with 25.2 EVs per 1,000 inhabitants.

There are still 17 municipalities without a single electric vehicle registered.



Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today