The Green Party (MDG) says yes to Acer

The Green Party (MDG) votes in favour of Acer

The Central Committee of Miljøpartiet de Grønne (The Green Party) this weekend decided to vote in favour of Norway joining the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (Acer) , and thereby support the third energy market package proposed by the European Union (EU).

– I am pleased that the Council adopt that we should join the European effort to move Europe away from fossil to renewable energy. It is important for the climate struggle and solidarity in practical terms, says the sole parliamentary representative for the Greens, Per Espen Stoknes.

The decision of the National Assembly was by no means unanimous, 15 voted in favour and 6 voted against after the debate in the the National Committee on Saturday.

The support from MDG is however by no means unconditional. The party requires, among other things, that preservation of Nature should always have precedence before socio-economic profit motives. That Norway has to retain national control over the hydro power resources, and that two thirds of the hydro power has to be owned by the public, i.e the state or by Norwegian municipalities.

