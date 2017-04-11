Grumpy old men won the day

Despite that the introduction of WiFi on planes is a huge success, US telecom regulatory authorities uphold mobile ban on planes

The FCC will maintain the ban on talking on phones during flights and states that a proposal to allow such use of cell phones is poorly conceived.

In 2013 a campaign was started to give airlines the ability to install equipment inside aircraft cabins that would allow for calls to be made and received by hand phones during the flight.

The Telecom industry has not surprisingly, been positive towards the motion. Polls however show that many passengers, especially the frequently fliers, are against passengers having the opportunity to talk on the phone during the flight.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is categorically against the idea, and now chairman, Ajit Pai, says that they have lobbied enough support to be able to block the proposal.

– To keep the mobile ban will be a victory for Americans across the country who like me, appreciate a moment of silence at 30,000 feet, Pai said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today