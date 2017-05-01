Gunhild Stordalen will share a stage with Barack Obama

Gunhild Stordalen is going to share a stage with recently retired U.S. President, Barack Obama, during a food conference in Milan in just over two weeks.

‘I think it’s incredibly cool that Barack Obama chooses to make his first official appearance after leaving the presidency, a conference on food and innovation, and I’m very proud of standing on the same stage as him,’ said Stordalen to VG newspaper.

The two will attend the Great Food Innovation Conference, Seeds & Chips, organized to run from the 8th to the 11th of May.

The conference has much in common with Stordalen’s annual EAT conference, which aims to help the world’s population get enough healthy food, produced in a sustainable way.

‘I hope to have the opportunity to invite President Obama to a future EAT forum, or maybe even more exciting, Michelle Obama. As a first lady, Michelle worked actively to reduce unwanted childbirth, and ensure better food for American children’, said Stordalen.

In a press release, Marco Gualtieri, founder and Chairman of Seeds & Chips, said, ’We are very pleased to have both former U.S. President, Barack Obama, and Gunhild Stordalen, as our main speakers at this year’s climate summit.’

EAT emphasise that though their conference has much in common with Seeds & Chips, the latter has more emphasis on entrepreneurship, technological solutions, and innovation.

‘Innovation and technological advances will be an important part of the solution for a healthy, sustainable, (and tasty) future.

In a short period of time, Seed & Chips has become an international arena for gathering entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders from around the world, to showcase innovative ideas and practical solutions for food and food production’, said Stordalen.

She stated that the EAT Foundation had recently entered into collaboration with Seeds & Chips.

‘We have common goals,’ she emphasized.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today