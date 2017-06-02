NOK 10 billion on hairdressing

Almost NOK 10 billion spent on hairdressing and beauty treatments in Norway

The local kind-of-activity-units that operate within hairdressing and other beauty treatment had a turnover of NOK 9.9 billion in 2015. This is an increase of 4.9 per cent compared to 2014.

The 8 389 shops employed 18 375 persons, an increase of 5.5 per cent. The salaries for employees accounted for a total of NOK 4.1 billion, an increase of 5.1 per cent compared to 2014.

Hairdressing and beauty treatment have had a stable increase in turnover since 2008, with yearly growth rates between 4 and 5 per cent.

NOK 2.4 billion on repairs

The local kind-of-activity units within repair of computers and personal household goods had a turnover of NOK 2.4 billion, a decrease by 2.7 per cent compared to 2014.

The group repair of computers and communication equipment experienced a decrease in turnover of 7.7 per cent.

The decrease follows a growth rate of 18 per cent in the previous period. Within the group repair of personal and household goods, turnover increased by 3.9 per cent.

