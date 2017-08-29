Half of Norwegian enterprises are buying cloud services

Cloud computing is becoming widespread, and 48 per cent of Norwegian enterprises now buy cloud computing services. The share is up from 40 per cent in 2016 and 29 per cent in 2014.

More enterprises are using cloud computing services, giving them access to ICT services over the internet.

E-mail and file storage are the most commonly used cloud services, used by 35 and 34 per cent of enterprises in 2017.

Accounting software and office programs from the cloud have had a large increase from last year, from 21 per cent to 28 per cent.

Three in ten enterprises sell goods or services online

Twenty-seven per cent of Norwegian enterprises have received orders for goods or services from websites in 2016.

Including EDI sales, 30 per cent sold their product or service electronically, up from 28 per cent the year before.

Most enterprises that sold goods or services online did so from their own website or app.

In 2016, 23 per cent of enterprises sold from their own websites, while 7 per cent used an online marketplace to sell goods or services.

The domestic market was the most common market for online sales. Twenty-five per cent of the enterprises sold online to Norway, while 7 per cent sold to a foreign country. Only 2 per cent sold exclusively in foreign markets online.

Turnover from e-commerce sales was estimated at NOK 620 billion; 20 per cent of the total turnover in the industries in the survey. Sales from EDI and web sales had approximately equal shares of the turnover.

Nine out of ten happy with broadband

Ninety-three per cent of Norwegian enterprises with a fixed broadband connection consider the speed of their connection sufficient for their needs.

The share of enterprises with a fixed broadband connection is 85 per cent in 2017. Twenty-five per cent of those enterprises have a broadband connection faster than 100 Mbit/s.

Almost all the enterprises with the fast broadband consider their broadband speed to be sufficient.

This is however also the case for most of the enterprises with the slowest broadband connections; 87 per cent of enterprises with less than 10 Mbit/s consider their broadband speed to be sufficient.