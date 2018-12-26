Half satisfied with food prices

One out of two of Norwegians are satisfied with the food prices

Half of us think food prices are too high, 40 per cent think they should be lower, according to a survey.

It is those who live in the village and in urban settlements who think the food prices are appropriate, according to a survey conducted by Sentio research for the Nation.

While around 55 per cent of those surveyed who live in a village answered that the prices of food are appropriate, just over 40 per cent of those who live in Oslo respond the same.

The survey also reveals that there are people in the capital, 35 per cent, who think the food is too expensive, while people in the countryside answer just over 20 per cent at the same time. In general, there are far more people who think that food is too expensive (per cent) than it seems to be too low (8 per cent).

The survey was conducted in the period from 4 to 10 December, where a representative sample of 1,000 people over the age of 15 participated.

