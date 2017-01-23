Havila has received a new contract, take back seafarers

Havila Subsea will be out of circulation and will work for three years for Reach Subsea. Thus the shipowner can take back those who have previously been laid off.

This is an important agreement that we are very happy with. Now we can finally take Havila Subsea out of circulation, says Havila Shipping boss Njål Sævik.

Havila Shipping has secured a long-term contract with Reach Subsea ASA. The agreement for subsea vessel is three years, and also includes two option periods of one year each.

Must increase staffing

After a year confined to the docks, Havila Subsea can finally come back out on the sea. The company currently has nine vessels in circulation, but now one will disappear.

– Now we will increase staffing on the boats and need people again. In total they need around 30 for the two shifts.

Sævik will use as many of those laid off as possible on the Norwegian flagged vessel from 2011. The ship is expected to be ready for operation during March.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today