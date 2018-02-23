HELP WANTED: NAV’s 71% Labour Improvement

The Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) has released its latest employment indicators with a whopping overall 41% reduction in notice of termination / hard terminations within the reporting years 2016 through 2017.

Sigrun Vågeng, NAV Director of Labour and Social Welfare sees a positive, marked improvement within the labor market, commenting; ‘The decline in (overall) alerts, together with the announcements of multiple labor vacancies, points to continued improvement within Norway’s labor market.’

SOLID IMPROVEMENT

2017 saw only 30k total NAV notifications of pending layoffs and/or labor redundancy reductions; a 41% reduction as compared against 2016’s 50k total figures.

71% TOTAL REDUCTION

The NAV reports that as compared against 2016,Rogaland saw the greatest overall improvement with a 71% total reduction; ending 2017 at just under 5k total NAV notices.

Oslo and Akershus reported 2017 increases against 2016, with about 9k industry warnings and 4.5k construction labor notices within those regions.

As of July, 2017, Norway’s total adjusted unemployment rate calculated at 4.2%.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today