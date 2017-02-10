High potato yields in 2016

The potato production increased by 19 per cent from 2015 to 2016 to a total of 363 200 tonnes. The average decare yield of potatoes was 3 000 kilos in 2016, compared to 2 600 the year before.

The total production of meadows for mowing, converted by dry matter into hay, decreased by 5.6 per cent from 2015 to 2016, to a total of 2.87 million tonnes in 2016. The total production of meadows for mowing corresponds to a yield of 681 kilos of hay per decare in 2016, compared to 708 kilos the year before.

About 4.2 million decares of meadows for mowing were harvested at the first cut in 2016, compared to 3.3 million decares during the second cut. At the first cut, the yield from 18 per cent of the grass area was stored as silage, while 79 per cent was stored as round bales. Grass from 3 per cent of the area was dried as hay.

The total yield of other coarse fodder crops was 192 200 tonnes in 2016. Rye grass and green forage mixtures covered most of the area of other coarse fodder, with 44 and 53 per cent of the area respectively.

Source: SSB / Norway Today