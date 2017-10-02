High rate increase at toll stations in to Oslo

On Sunday, the new toll rates for Oslo came into effect. Now it costs a minimum of 44 kroner to drive through the toll stations in the capital, during rush hour it will be more expensive.

It now will cost 54 kroner for petrol cars and 59 kroner for diesel cars to pass the toll stations during the rush hour on weekdays between 06.30 – 09:00 and in the afternoon between 15:00 – 17:00. Outside of rush hour, weekends and the entire month of July the price will be 44 and 49 kroner per pass, according to the new price. The old rate was 34 kroner.

While revenues from the toll stations today amount to around 2.8 billion, they are expected to increase to 4.5 billion in 2019. This will be used to invest in collective transportation and new cycle routes.

On Sunday, a new environmental differentiation was also introduced at the toll stations for trucks that pollute a lot.

The toll rate increases will lead to less queues and better air quality for the capital, says the Green Party, who has backed the for the rise for the rate increase.

“This is the biggest environmental reform in Oslo since toll stations were established,” said the party’s front figure Rasmus Hansson to NTB on Friday..

From 2019 there will also be about 60 new toll stations in inner Oslo. The city council backs the measure because there are large areas of the city today that do not have toll stations and cars slip in to the city center without paying tolls.

The only parties that voted against the Oslopakke 3, which included the new rate in the toll fees, were Frp and Rødt.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today