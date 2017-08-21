Higher tax revenues for the municipalities

According to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper (DN), municipalities this year will receive NOK 4 billion more than expected. Municipal Minister, Jan Tore Sanner of Høyre (H), believes it shows that tax increases are not the answer.

Growth this year, and in 2018, is stronger than the government had assumed it would be in connection to the revised national budget, and the municipal proposal in May, wrote DN financial newspaper.

‘Development so far this year has been even stronger than we expected in May, and there is a prospect that the growth will move on into next year,’ said the Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen of Fremskrittspartiet (Frp). She doesn’t want to make any more estimates before the budget conference on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sanner called it a form of ‘lottery gain’, and believes it shows that Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) leader, Jonas Gahr Major’s, predictions are wrong.

‘Støre and Ap have become desperate three weeks before election day. His only answer is to send a tax bill of 15 billion to people. It’s political laziness’, said Sanner.

Ap’s deputy leader, Trond Giske, answered that growth is as it should be.

‘Of course there should be growth in the economy. It would be outrageous if we went for a four-year period without growth,’ he said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today