Higher toll fees leads to lesser traffic in Oslo and Bærum

After two months of implementing time and environmentally differentiated tariffs in the toll area of Oslo, the number of passages into Oslo and Bærum fell by 4.1 percent.

In total, vehicles passing toll stations into Oslo and Bærum show a decline of 4.1 percent in November 2017 compared to same time last year, according to figures from Fjellinjen.

Traffic coming in from the west has decreased by 5.3 percent. Traffic coming in to Oslo from the north has decreased by 4.3 percent, while from the east has decreased by 3.9 percent.

The figures are taken from the Oslo and Bærum toll stations during 1st of November through 30 November, this year.

Traffic during the morning rush hour (0630-0900) figures show a 4.7 percent decrease, while in the half hour before rush hour, traffic has increased by 7.4 percent.

Figures also show there is a decline proportion of diesel and gasoline cars and the increase in the proportion of electric cars continues.

There is a slight decline in the use of light diesel vehicles from 49.7 percent down to 47.3 percent in Oslo from April to November this year. There is also a decrease of petrol cars as well from 32.6 percent down to 30.1 percent.

During the same period, the number of electric and zero-emission vehicles has increased from 10.2 percent to 14 percent in Oslo and from 11.4 percent to 15.2 percent in Bærum.

From the 1st of October this year, toll fees were increased to 54 kroner for petrol cars and 59 kroner for diesel cars during weekly rush hour times (0630-0900 and 1500-1700) Outside rush hours, weekends, holidays and in July the fees are 44 kroner for petrol cars and 49 for diesel cars per passage.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today