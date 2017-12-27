Highest oil price since summer 2015

Oil prices climb on the second day of Christmas to the highest rates in 2.5 years after an explosion in an oil pipeline in Libya.

On Wednesday morning, one barrel of North Sea oil (Brent Spot) cost $66.67, up 1.91 percent or $ 1.25, writes E24.American light oil cost $59.71, down 0.10 percent.

The reason for this is there was an explosion in an oil pipeline in Libya, which has stopped all transport from Waha Oil to its important Es Pages terminal. This means significantly lower oil production in Libya.

Thus, North Sea oil rose more than 67 dollars on Tuesday for the first time since summer 2015 and the American light oil cost over 60 dollars for the first time in two years.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today