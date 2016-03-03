Huge international interest in Iran, but Norwegian companies hesitate

The newly opened Iran is experiencing great interest from foreign investors. – Norwegians are lagging behind, says CEO Hans Christian Brodtkorb of the Norwegian subsidiary of law firm DLA Piper, which runs a business consulting in over 30 countries.

The Nuclear Agreement and easing of sanctions toward Iran has opened a new market with more than 80 million people. In addition, the reform forces, who wants further economic liberalization and trade with other countries, have wind in their sails after a smashing victory in the election of a new national assembly recently.

Senior researcher Sverre Lodgaard the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI) believe that development opens up many possibilities, but that there are also pitfalls to consider.

On Thursday the law firm DLA Piper Norway will conduct a seminar on the opportunities and risks for Norwegian industry in Iran.

