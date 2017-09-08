Hurtigruten invests in Kleven shipyard

To save the company from bankruptcy, an investment-partnership involving, among others, Hurtigruten, has invested NOK 300 million in Kleven shipyard in Ulsteinvik.

‘This will ensure new jobs, and further growth both at Kleven shipyard, and for the Norwegian shipbuilding industry,’ said Hurtigruten CEO, Daniel Skjeldam.

Hurtigruten will be a partner with the company’s owners, Petter A. Stordalen’s investment company, Strawberry Equity, and British TDR, the largest investor in a newly established company, who will have ashare of just over 40%.

It is also clear that the existing owners, John Kleven AS, and H-Invest AS, will inject new capital. Additionally, investors include Åge Remøy, and Magnus Roth, through InYard Invest, the family-owned German yacht and ship builders, Lürssen-Group,and the investor, Per Lillebø.

Kleven shipyard has had financial difficulties for several months, not least after a Malaysian shipping company resigned from a contract for the building of an expensive construction vessel.

Chief Executive Officer, Ståle Rasmussen, informed Sysla in mid-August that the company was entirely dependent on gaining new co-owners to avoid bankruptcy.

‘We are pleased with the interest we’ve experienced in investing in the Group. This ensures us solidarity, and not least, the power to carry out new, future-oriented projects,’ said Rasmussen of the period after the new capital is in place.

