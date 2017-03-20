Hurtigruter posting signs in Chinese

Hurtigruten is hiring Chinese-speaking guides and adding signs in Chinese on two of its ships in the hope for more tourists from China.

– Asia, and especially China, are very exciting markets that show great potential, says Communications Director Anne Marit Bjørnflaten in Hurtigruten to Klassekampen.

They are refurnishing two of their vessels to specifically targeted the Chinese people and have recently established a sales office in Hong Kong. They are expecting a high tenfold increase of Chinese passengers on the route from Bergen to Kirkenes during the next five years.

Two of the eleven coastal cruise ships which run regularly along the Norwegian coast have signs in Chinese, have Chinese-speaking guides and serve more Asian food on board.

– 120 million Chinese people traveled abroad in 2015, which is three times more than in 2010, says Bjørnflaaten.

Each Chinese tourist spends on average NOK 8.000 a day during their holiday in Norway, according to figures from Menon Business Economics.

By comparison, the average tourist spends NOK 1.280 a day, and a cruise passenger only NOK 860 during their stay in the country.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today