Ice warns customers against flammable router batteries

The telecom company Ice requests 70,000 of its customers, which have the type A1 router to disconnect the battery as a precautionary measure, after two case fires.

There have been two cases of fire resulting from the batteries in the A1 type router and all Ice customers that have this router are therefore asked to disconnect the battery.

– “We apologize for the inconvenience this causes to our customers, but once we received information about two cases of fire, we must put safety first.

We have immediately established contact with the supplier of the batteries and instructed them to mobilize the necessary resources to get to the bottom of this,” says Eivind Helgaker, CEO of Ice.

It’s not the first time Ice has warned its customers against flammable router batteries. In 2017, 10,000 of its customers were asked to remove batteries in the W1 type routers.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today