Ikea warns of downsizing on staffing levels

Ikea has notified 150 employees of their imminent termination. Approximately 100 of them are employed in Sweden, according to Swedish media. The reason is stated as more focus on online sales.

According to Sydsvenskan, approximately 90 employees in Malmö, and 20 inHelsingborg will be affected.

The downsizing is a part of the company’s new strategy, with increased investment in selling furniture and other Ikea products online.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today