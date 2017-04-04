Further improvement of activity in the manufacturing sector in March

The activity index, Norwegian PMI, reported that activity in the Norwegian manufacturing industry continued to rise in March, and there was progress in almost all the sub-regions.

When the index is above 50.0, it is indicating increased activity. The index rose from 53.0 in February, to 54.7 in March, and is now at its highest level in five years.

‘There was a broad-based improvement, with progress in all the sub-indices, except suppliers’ delivery times.

Aside from November’s poll, this is the tenth consecutive month of rising industrial activity’, said the Norwegian Association of Purchasing and Logistics (Nima), and Danske Bank Norway, who publish the index for purchasing managers every month.

The production index rose to 56.9 in March (from 54.4 in February), while the orders index rose from 54 to 57 during the same period. The employment index rose from 50 to 52.2 per cent between February and March.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today