Increase in number of job vacancies

The number of job vacancies increased by 5 per cent from the 1st quarter of 2016 to the 1st quarter of 2017.

There was an increase in domestic trade and accommodation and food service activities.

There were 58 3000 job vacancies in the 1st quarter of 2017; an increase of 3 000 compared with the same quarter the previous year.

As shown in figure 1, this is the first time in several years we have had an increase in the number of job vacancies.

The percentage of job vacancies was 2.1 per cent in the 1st quarter of 2017, up from 2.0 per cent the previous year.

The job vacancy rate is measured as a percentage of the total number of jobs, i.e. the number of employees and vacancies.

Increase in domestic trade

A significant proportion of the increase in job vacancies was in domestic trade and in education.

Accommodation and food service activities also had an increase from the 1st quarter of 2016 to the same quarter of 2017. There were only small changes in mining and quarrying – an industry dominated by the production of oil and gas.

Decrease in residential care activities

There was a decrease in the number of job vacancies in both residential care activities and in social work activities without accommodation.

Professional, scientific and technical activities also had a decrease in job vacancies from the 1st quarter of 2016 to the same quarter of 2017.

Source: SSB / Norway Today