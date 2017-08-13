Increase in sales of dwellings

The number of dwelling properties sold on the free market increased by 3 per cent from the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017.

For holiday homes sold on the free market there was a decrease of 2 per cent in the same period.

A total of 48 000 transfers of real property were registered in the second quarter of 2017; an increase of 1.4 per cent compared with the second quarter of 2016, according to the statistics Transfer of properties.

The aggregated value of the transferred properties amounted to NOK 113 billion; an increase of 11 per cent compared with the same quarter of 2016. In addition, 10 200 properties owned through a housing cooperative were transferred in the second quarter of 2017. See more figures and tables from the statistics Transfer of properties.

Increased sales of dwellings

In total, 22 300 dwelling properties were sold on the free market in the second quarter of 2017; an increase of 3 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2016.

The aggregate value amounted to NOK 113 billion, an increase of 11 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The average price per transfer was NOK 3.7 million. The highest average price per dwelling transfer in the second quarter of 2017 was recorded in Oslo at NOK 6.4 million.

Decrease in sale of holiday homes

In the second quarter of 2017, a total of 3 300 holiday homes were sold on the free market. This is a decrease of 2 per cent.

Almost 2 600 of these were holiday homes on an owned site, while 650 were transfers of holiday homes on a leased site. The average price per transfer was NOK 1.9 million for holiday homes on an owned site, and NOK 1.6 million for holiday homes on a leased site.

Source: SSB / Norway Today