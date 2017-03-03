Increase in seafood exports during February

Norway exported 196,000 tons of seafood for NOK 7.5 billion in February. This is an increase of 6% compared to February last year.

The increase in value is NOK 448 million, said the Norwegian Seafood Council in a statement.

Salmon and klippfisk (salt cod) are contributing to the increase in value. In February, Norway exported 72,800 tons of salmon worth NOK 4.9 billion.

The value of exports of Norwegian Salmon increased by NOK 692 million, equivalent to 16% in February, compared with February last year.

The value of klippfisk exports increased by 67 million during the same period. In February, 6,800 tonnes of klippfisk were exported to a value of NOK 274 million.

For trout, fresh cod, skrei cod, frozen cod, salted fish, herring, mackerel, king crabs and shrimp the export value fell compared to February last year.

So far this year, Norway has exported 374,000 tons of seafood worth NOK 15.1 billion. There is a volume decrease of 59,000 tons, while the value of growth is NOK 1.3 billion.

