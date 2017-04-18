Increase in train delays last year

On average there were 255 delays or cancellations daily for Norwegian passenger trains last year. Even if disregarding the strike, the figure is higher than in 2015.

If you include the cancellations during the month long strike, the number increases to 273, in 2015 the number was 236, according to VG, who has gone through all the person trains in Norway to measure punctuality.

Signal errors are by far the most common cause of cancellations, followed by failure of rolling stock and problems with catenaries providing power to the trains.

Asked why the problem is increasing, despite relatively large grants to the railroad, Bane Nor that there is a large backlog on maintenance.

– 2016 was the first year that the backlog was decreased. Improvements do not happen overnight. This still requires thorough and long-term work, Director of Customer and Traffic Information in Bane Nor, Victor Hansen, told VG.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today