Increased labour migration to Norway

Immigration of skilled workers from countries outside the EU and the EEA increased by 13% last year.

A total of 1,308 skilled labourers immigrated to Norway from such countries in the first half of 2017.

Serbia increased the number of skilled immigrant workers arriving in Norway to the greatest degree, in front of India. The Philippines is in third place, said the Immigration Directorate (UDI).

‘There are many indications that the labour market has changed since last year, since there is no concrete industry or individual country that stands out,’ said Area Manager, Jonas Folmo, of the UDI.

2,082 seasonal workers came to Norway in the first 6 months of this year, an increase of 7% over 2016, and the highest number for five years. Most seasonal workers come from Vietnam.

16,969 migrant workers from EU and EEA countries came to Norway in the first half of 2017, the same level as 2016. Poland remains the country where most migrant workers originate within the EU/EEA area.

