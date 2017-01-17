Increased production of chicken in 2016

After declining in 2015, broiler production increased by 8% last year. According to the Agriculture Directorate, 86,300 tons of broilers were produced in 2016.

This is an increase of 8% over the previous year, reported Nationen newspaper .

Bjørn-Ole Juul-Hansen, Managing Director of the Meat and Poultry Association, expects the growth to continue in the coming years.

He is happy with the arrows pointing upwards after a slight decline two years ago.

‘There is no doubt that 2015 was a challenging year for the white meat sector. After our reputation received a serious blow, we have worked to phase out narasin from production. Along with known brands, we have also worked to develop new products’, he said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today