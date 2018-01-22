Increased sales of alcohol at Oslo airport

On average, foreigners bought 0.14 liters of pure alcohol at the Oslo tax airport stores from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017.

This is a decline of 3.3 per person per year, says a report from the National Institute of Public Health. Sales of wine have fallen by 4.7 per cent, sales of spirits by 2.1 per cent and the sale of beer by 0.1 per cent.

Overall, however, the sales of pure alcohol increased by 7 percent, from 706,118 liters to 755,720 liters in total. In the report, researchers point out that an increased number of travellers in the same period and a larger outlet can facilitate increased overall sales even if sales per traveler decline.

“… it can either mean that a bigger outlet just has no effect, or that sales per traveler is decreasing with the number of travelers,” he says.

The National Institute of Public Health performed the calculations on behalf of the Minister of Health, Bent Høie (H), who in the Storting received a written question about the turnover by KrF’s Olaug Bollestad, reports P4. Bollestad wanted to know if the increased sales area at the airport had affected sales.

Oslo airport was expanded in April with a new arrival and departure hall. The airport now has a capacity of 32 million travellers a year, compared with 17 million before the expansion.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health compared the duty-free turnover in the fourth quarter of 2015 to the second quarter of 2016, with revenues in the same period the following year.

