Increased tax payments despite lower petroleum taxes

Total taxes paid amount to NOK 273 billion at the end of April 2017.

This equals an increase of 1.2 per cent from the corresponding period last year.

Total petroleum taxes paid are nearly NOK 4.7 billion lower than the total receipt for April 2016. Despite the reduced petroelum taxes, however, total taxes paid have increased. Total taxes paid between January and Arpil 2017 are NOK 3 billion higher than in the corresponding period last year.

In April 2017, the accumulated petroleum taxes made up 6.5 per cent of total tax payments. This share is significantly lower than compared to earlier years. For a number of years, this share has on average amounted to well over 20 per cent of the total payments, and over 30 per cent at its highest.

Source: SSB / Norway Today