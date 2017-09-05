Increased tax revenue creates greater access for municipalities

Real growth in the municipalities’ free income has, on average, been higher under the blue-blue coalition than under the previous red-green partnership. And 2017 will result in better than expected figures for municipal economies.

Monday’s figures from the municipal government showed that real growth during the years 2005 to 2013, when the red-green coalition were in government, was at 1.8%, or 0.6% per capita.

In the years 2009 to 2013, growth was 1.5%, or 0.2% per capita.

However, during the past four years, real growth in the municipal sector’s free income has been at 1.9%, or 0.9% per capita.

‘For 2017, new information on tax revenue suggests that the municipal sector’s tax revenues will be NOK 4 billion higher than was assumed in the revised national budget’, wrote the municipal minister, Jan Tore Sanner of Høyre (H) on Monday.

