Increased turnover for land transport

Preliminary figures show that turnover in the division “land transport” increased by 3.4 per cent from first quarter of 2016 to the same quarter this year.

The group “freight transport by road”, which dominates the division, increased turnover by 7.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same quarter in 2016. The group “transport via pipeline” had the largest decrease in turnover of 3.0 per cent.

Slight increase for air transport

Turnover within “air transport” increased in the first quarter of 2017. “Passenger air transport”, which dominates the division, increased turnover by 0.7 per cent in the first quarter this year compared with the same quarter last year.

Continued decrease for water transport

Both groups in the division “water transport” decreased turnover in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same quarter of 2016. The group “sea and coastal freight water transport” had the largest decrease. Turnover went down by 14.3 per cent.

Slight increase for accommodation and food service activities

Turnover in the division “food and beverage service activities” increased by 3.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same quarter of 2016. Turnover in the division “accommodation” decreased by 5.3 per cent in the same period.

Increase for information and communication

Turnover in the section “information and communication” increased by 4.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same quarter in 2016.

Source: SSB / Norway Today