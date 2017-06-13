Increases in air traffic during May

4.6 million passengers traveled by plane in May. This is an increase of 3.7 per cent from last year.

Oslo Airport had a 5.5 per cent growth. In Bergen, growth was 1.3 per cent in May, while traffic increased by 0.4 per cent in Trondheim, according to Avinor.

For the first time in three years, offshore traffic also increased. It increased by 0.1 per cent in May.

Passenger growth at airports such as Stavanger (0.8 per cent), Kristiansund (3.3 per cent) and Florø (11.7 per cent) indicate that the bottom of the oil industry has passed, says, Jasper Spruit, Director of Traffic Development in Avinor.

