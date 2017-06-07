Industrial Energy (Industri Energi) and Norwegian Oil and Gas agree on 2017 wage settlements

On Tuesday evening, Industri Energi and Norwegian Oil and Gas agreed on this year’s salary settlement for the oil service.

Among other things, the parties agreed to a general addition of 7,166, and one krone in night, and shift, surcharge for oil service staff.

During this year’s wage settlement, all oil service employees were also secured a supplementary 9,100, applicable from January the 1st this year.

‘I’m pleased with this year’s settlement. We’ve secured our members in oil service companies a good settlement, where the main issues formed the framework,’ said union boss, Frode Alfheim, of Industri Energi in a press release.

This year’s salary settlement is only an interim measure, achieved without strikes or other industrial action. Local negotiations continue within the oil-service companies, both for those working offshore, and office workers on land.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today