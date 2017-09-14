SAS strikes are called off

The Norwegian Airline Pilot Association has agreed on a new collective agreement with NHO Aviation and SAS and have called off the intended large scale pilot strike.

“We have achieved our most important requirements. This allows us to recommend the agreement to our members, says Jens Lippestad, the negotiators, Norwegian Airline Pilots Association and Jan Levi Skogvang in Parat.

The solution came in the early hours this Thursday morning (04:00) after the parties gathered for informal conversations at the Riksmekler office at 14:00 on Wednesday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today