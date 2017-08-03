The installation of the sea cable between Norway and Germany has begun

The first meters of an over 50 mile long sea cable are being laid on the seabed in the Vollesfjord in Vest-Agder. The cable will connect both the Norwegian and German power grids.

The entire installation will be comprised of 623 kilometers. Of this, 516 kilometers consist of sea cable. This summer, the first part of the installation is 124 kilometers from Vollesfjord near Flekkefjord to the Danish sector of the North Sea.

– We have been working on this project for several years, and it is very nice to get started with the actual cable laying. The cable is installed in a micro tunnel from the fjord and the cable laying ship has started its way to the open sea, says Håkon Borgen, Executive Vice President, Statnett.

It is the cable laying ship, Nexans Skagerrak, that is installing the cable, which weighs about 50 kilos per meter. The cable is then laid a meter into the seabed by the Polar King offshore vessel.

This cable has been named NordLink, it’s the sixth cable from Norway to neighboring countries, as well as other power connections over land. The cable is part of the German change to renewable energy.

It will also help to provide Norway with safer power supplies during periods of low water reservoirs of Norwegian hydropower plants.

