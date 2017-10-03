Insurance companies have received 1,500 reports of damage

By 16:00 Monday, insurance companies had received more than 1,500 claims of damages in connection with the floods in southern Norway.

In addition, there have also been submissions of damage claims to cars and boats, reports Norsk Naturskadepool and Finans Norge.

“We are, however, in the very early phase, the damage will be extensive. It is still raining in many places, says communications manager Stine Neverdal from Finance Norway.

Many homeowners were evacuated due to the heavy rainfall and flooding. People are urged to make direct contact with their insurance providers as soon as they get a chance, and the insurance companies have put in additional staffing to help those affected.

“Many are hard hit by the flooding and stormy weather. Cellars and basements are completely flooded with water and several major industrial buildings are also damaged by the mass of water,” says Neverdal.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today