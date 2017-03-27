Invests 20 billion on Njord and Bauge

Operator Statoil will spend NOK 19.8 billion to extend the life of Njord and Hyme and connect them to the new field Bauge in the Norwegian Sea.

It follows the plan for development and operation (PDO) that Minister for Oil and Energy, Terje Søviknes (FRP) received Monday.

The project will double the lifespan of the Njord field, which began its production in 1997. The licensees have decided to take Njord A and storage vessel Njord Bravo to land for upgrades.

Ten days ago it was announced that Kvaerner Stord won the contract of around 5 billion to upgrade the Njord A platform.

In addition to extending the life by 20 years for the Njord field, the upgrade also ensures that infrastructure at Njord handles oil and gas from the Bauge field (formerly Slughorn) located 16 km from Njord.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today