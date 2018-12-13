ISS downsizes by 100,000 employees

ISS reduces in size by 100,000 employees worldwide

Danish ISS, one of the world’s largest service companies are pulling out of a number of countries and are going to cut down by around 100,000 employees.

ISS informed on Monday about its new two-year plan and announced that they would sell off businesses in Brazil, Brunei, Chile, Estonia, Philippines, Israel, Malaysia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Thailand, and Hungary.

The Norwegian branch is thus not affected this time around.

The number of employees in ISS will thus be reduced by 100,000 to 390,000, and the number of customers will be halved to 62,700

the company stated.

ISS Group was established in Copenhagen in 1901 and currently operates in 70 countries.

In addition to cleaning services, the company also offers services such as catering, office support, security, and janitorial services.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today