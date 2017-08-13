Jensen lures with 15,000 jobs in Oil and Gas

Finance Minister Siv Jensen and Frp lure with up to 15,000 oil jobs in Rogaland should there oil drilling be passed/allowed in Lofoten, Vesterålen and Senja.

“You all, and we must be proud of oil,” said Frp leader Siv Jensen during the election campaign in Sandnes on Saturday, Stavanger Aftenblad writes.

Then Jensen proclaimed that the party would guarantee that the areas outside Lofoten, Vesterålen and Senja would be opened for oil drilling. According to the party leader, oil-filled Rogaland could be guaranteed between 5,000 and 15,000 oil jobs in the future.

To NRK, Jensen confirms that if the Frp wins elections in September, there will be an impact assessment of the areas in northern Norway.

“Should the party, Frp, win several seats in Stortinget, we can affect the decisions over the next four years, and that is what will be,” says Jensen to the state channel

