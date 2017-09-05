Jonas Gahr Støre clarifies whether he has invested in nuclear weapons

The chairman of the Parliament’s Financial Committee asks the Labor Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre to clarify whether parts of his fortune have been invested in the nuclear weapons industry.

Støre had until last week, shares of family assets invested with the investment fund manager Egerton Capital.

He has so far decided not to answer if he knew that the company has invested for years in the industrial company Safran, which develops nuclear weapon components, writes Dagens Næringsliv.

“I think Jonas Gahr Støre should figure out what he’s actually invested in. I think it’s just good to say what it is,” says Hans Olav Syversen of the Christian People’s Party, chairman of the finance committee, to the newspaper.

He asks that the Labor party (AP) chief to answer specifically whether if his money has been invested in Safran.

Last week, it was made public that all of the equity funds Støre has invested in, with the exception of Egerton, follow the ethical guidelines for the oil fund and/or similar ethical guidelines.

He thought it was fine as long as he was a party leader, but should he become the Prime Minister, he would sell all shares of Egerton. He nevertheless chose to liquidate his shares, Thursday last week.

“It’s the investment fund’s manager that chooses what to invest in, but I know what companies they are talking about. My assessment is that this is ethically sound,” Støre told the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv last week.

