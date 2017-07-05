June saw biggest new car sales bonanza in 31 years, yet emissions hit record low

In June, 14,228 new passenger cars were registered in Norway, the highest figure for the first summer month since 1986.

‘The high registration numbers we saw in May continued in June,’ said Øyvind Solberg Thorsen, director of the Road Traffic Advisory Council (Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken – OFV), who published the statistics on their web page.

The June figure is 28% higher than average for the same month for the past ten years.

During the first six months of 2017, 77,983 new passenger vehicles were registered, 0.3% more than in the first half of last year. The business share, including private leasing, accounted for 52.6% of new car sales.

Zero-emissions vehicles had a market share of 27.7% in June, with 3,948 new registrations, more than in any previous single month. Hybrid cars accounted for 25% of the passenger car market. The average emissions from the new cars are 78 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

‘It’s a record-low, both by Norwegian, and international standards. The large proportion of electric cars and rechargeable hybrids in June drastically reduces CO2 emissions’, explained Thorsen.

