Kolos Norway to build the world’s largest data center in Ballangen

The facility can be the size of 84 football fields, and provide important jobs in a municipality with high unemployment.

The data center plans are found in a press release from the company Kolos Norway, and they have already received international attention.

The plant is reported to extend over 600,000 square meters and could be able to produce computer power that can draw up to 1,000 megawatts of power.

“We have had a competition in recent months, where data center architects and engineering companies have come up with the best concept for the area we have available,” says Kolos Norway, Håvard Lillebo, director.

Earlier this month, they saw the building concept of the American company HDR Inc, which in their press release states that they have tried to build the community and nature into the architecture.

The world’s largest data center to date, is in Langfang, China, and is just under 600,000 square meters in size.

Favorable location

The Ballangen municipality, which has the largest number of unemployment, according to Norway’s Unemployment Agency (Nav) in the country, will have a good starting point for such a plant, said the Mayor, Per Kristian Arntzen.

He is well acquainted with the data center plans and says that the project started after a survey meeting with the local region council in Ofoten.

© Nrk/ Norway Today