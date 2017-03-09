The Kongsberg Group joins in an extensive submarine cooperation

Kongsberg erg Group joins forces with two German companies to establish a joint venture to become sole suppliers of combat systems for submarines.

Together with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Atlas Elektronik the Norwegian company establishes a joint venture in Norway.

The company will be the s sole supplier of combat systems for the TKMS ‘submarine worldwide.

The agreement is in line with the Government’s announcement that Germany is selected as a strategic partner for new submarines. Ownership of the new company will be jointly owned by the aforementioned companies.

The agreement between the parties was signed at the Grand Hotel in Oslo Thursday morning.

Great potential

– This is a milestone event for our defence business and a great recognition of our expertise in naval defence systems, says CEO for the Kongsberg Group, Geir Håøy.

Håøy says the agreement has a potential of more than NOK15 billion for the Kongsberg Group over the next ten years.

– It provides the basis for considerable activity and a large number of jobs for Norwegian industry, Håøy elaborate.

The Norwegian side of the deal primarily revolves around the Naval Strike Missile (NSM). Invented and produced by Kongsberg Defence Systems

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today