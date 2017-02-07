KONGSBERG signs contracts for PROTECTOR RWS with Switzerland

KONGSBERG has signed new contracts for delivery of PROTECTOR RWS to armasuisse for approximately MNOK 130.

The remote weapon system that will be delivered to armasuisse is an updated configuration with new advanced capabilities for new platforms.

“KONGSBERG has delivered PROTECTOR remote weapon systems to Switzerland since 2007. This configuration is the result of a close cooperation with the customer to develop the system for a new generation of platforms,” says Espen Henriksen, President of Kongsberg Protech Systems.

The PROTECTOR RWS protects military troops by allowing the vehicle’s weapons to be operated from a protected position inside the vehicle. As of today, PROTECTOR has been chosen by 18 nations and KONGSBERG is the world’s leading provider of remote weapon systems.

Source: kongsberg.com / Norway Today