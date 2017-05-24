Kripos are considering a Facebook police force

Kripos (The National Criminal Investigation Service) are considering, and are working on, gaining rights to create ‘uniformed police profiles’ whose beat will be Facebook (FB), according to Dagens Næringsliv (DN) newspaper.

According to DN, in practice, official police authorities would be able to access, for example, closed groups and mingle among the users at will in the interests of crime investigation.

‘We have looked at the possibilities of uniformed profiles. But it hasn’t been decided whether we’ll go for it,’ said communications adviser, Axel Wilhelm Due, of Kripos.

So far, Facebook haven’t provided police with profiles with extended rights in the FB community, but the police may apply for access to closed profiles when investigating criminal cases.

FB’s Norwegian Public Relations Agency, Släger kommunikasjon, wrote in an email that social media doesn’t have a concrete response regarding verified police profiles on the social network at this time.

