The Labour Inspectorate found violations in three out of four fire brigades

Supervision of the country’s fire department shows that 127 of 171 of them do not protect fire-fighters adequately against carcinogenic smoke.

After last year’s review of Norwegian fire brigades, three out of four have been ordered to improve efforts to prevent employees from being exposed to hazardous exposure to smoke, VG reports.

Fire-fighters have 20 percent higher risk of cancer than the general populace, a Nordic study of more than 16,000 employees in the fire department shows.

– We know that fire-fighters and street sweepers are far more prone to cancer, lung and respiratory diseases than the general populace.

We also know that there is a clear connection between these diseases and the exposure in their daily work, says Director of Labour Inspection, Trude Vollheim Webb.

Among those who receive orders to improve, there are many small and old fire stations.

Among the improvements required is that they lack wardrobes, toilet and shower facilities, that not all that perform smoke diving has the necessary training or protective equipment and that they do not distinguish between clean and dirty zones.

– It is easy to recognize some of the findings of the Labour Inspection. In several places, we know that there are major challenges, especially at the small, unprofessional fire stations, says HSE Responsible, Christian Sløtt.

The employer’s interest organization (KS), is familiar with the Labour Inspectorate’s initiative, and state that many municipalities need to action.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today