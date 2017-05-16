The Rødt (R) Party reacted by saying that Ap’s leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, and the businessman, Stein Erik Hagen, both owned shares in two major construction projects in Oslo.

Labour Party leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, and Rimi-Hagen, are shareholders in the same housing project

The Rødt (R) Party reacted by saying that Ap’s leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, and the businessman, Stein Erik Hagen, both owned shares in two major construction projects in Oslo.

Rødt’s leader, Bjørnar Moxnes, told Dagbladet newspaper that it is fundamentally problematic that a prime ministerial candidate owns housing projects, and has business communication with his co-owners.

Hagen has given record breaking financial contributions to Høyres election campaign this year.

‘It is a paradox that one of Høyres main sponsors, and the Ap leader, both earn good money on a joint housing project,’ said Moxnes.

Electoral Researcher, Frank Aarebrot, discouraged Støre and other high profile politicians, from engaging in the construction and catering industries, which may require funding from public authorities.

In addition to Støre and Hagen, the business persons, Tove Midelfart and Torgeir Mjør Grimsrud are also shareholders.

Støre owns a small share of about 3% in the project through the family company, Femstø AS. Hagen is the largest shareholder, with 29.7% ownership in the company.

Støre said he has no private acquaintanceship with, or connection to, Hagen or any of the other owners of the projects.

‘Construction of new homes is currently underway in large parts of Oslo. These are mainly financed by private investments. I don’t see anything to criticise in it’, he wrote in an email.

