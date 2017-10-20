Large cable contract goes to Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions has won a contract to lay what’s been described as the world’s longest cable. The contract has a value of NOK 1.6 billion.

According to the company, a 250 kilometre long steel cable will bind an underwater offshore project to an existing platform.

Currently, the company won’t disclose who the customer is.

‘We are proud to have been chosen to work on this project, which is groundbreaking in terms of the size, and technology involved,’ said CEO, Luis Araujo, of Aker Solutions.

The work will be led by the company’s Oslo office, and production will take place at the cable factory in Moss.

Along with the news about the contract, the company presented its results for the third quarter.

Operating profit was NOK 217 million, down from NOK 286 million during the same period last year, while turnover was NOK 5.4 billion, against NOK 6.0 billion last year.

The company had a pre-tax profit of NOK 183 million, compared to NOK 177 million in the same period last year.

