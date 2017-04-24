Large increase in goods exports abroad

Exports amounted to NOK 79.7 billion in March, almost 30 percent more than in the same month in 2016. Imports increased by almost 13 percent.

Neither export nor import values have been so high a single month since the spring of 2015, figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

There was an increase for most of the main groups of goods, both for export and import.

One of the main reasons for the solid increase is crude oil and fish exports and high prices for natural gas.

Imports of goods increased by almost 13 percent and ended at NOK 57.0 billion, according to the new figures from Statistics Norway.

The trade surplus was therefore NOK 22.7 billion. It is more than the double of March last year, but still a little less than the three months before.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today